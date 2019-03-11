Committees to Hear Grant-In-Aid Applications

The House Committee on Finance and Senate Committee on Ways and Means will hold a joint informational briefing to hear information on grant-in-aid applications. Applicants will be heard in alphabetical order beginning with neighbor island applicants followed by Oʻahu applicants, with three minutes per applicant.

The committees will be considering more than 100 grant-in-aid applications. Applicants are not required to attend the joint briefing, and the committees will consider all applications regardless of whether the applicants attend.

For more information, visit the Legislature’s website.