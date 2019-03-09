808 Green Thumbs Hosting Hilo Seedling Swap

A Facebook gardening group based out of Honolulu, 808 Green Thumbs, reports that they will be hosting a plant exchange in Hilo on March 23, 2019.

The group has been hosting their plant exchanges, called “Seedling Swaps,” on O‘ahu for the past five years. Although the majority of its 3,000 plus members reside on O‘ahu, the group will now attempt to provide events statewide, starting with Hilo. One of the group’s founders, Fernando Pacheco, will be flying from Honolulu to facilitate the event.

“This Seedling Swap is long overdue,” said Pacheco. “Our neighbor island members have been incredibly patient and I’m excited to finally provide events for their communities.”

The location of the exchange will be Onekahakaha Beach Park, Pavilion #2, 74 Onekahakaha Road from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants are asked to bring extra plants and seeds from their garden in exchange for new ones.

“Imagine it like a potluck, except with plants,” Pacheco said.

In addition to trading plants, attendees are also encouraged to spend the hour sharing tips and gardening experiences with each other.

808 Green Thumbs is a Facebook group for gardeners of all skill levels to provide tips, ask questions and share their experiences.