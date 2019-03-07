AD
Kealakehe Green Waste Site Closed Due to Staff Shortage

By Big Island Now
March 7, 2019, 11:58 AM HST (Updated March 7, 2019, 11:58 AM)
Due to staff shortages, the Kealakehe Transfer Station Green Waste Site was closed at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 4:15 p.m. on March 7, the public can take their Green Waste to the West Hawai`i Organics Facility (aka Pu‘uanahulu landfill), which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays), from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The county apologizes for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this extremely busy post-holiday weekend. Visit online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-
8270.

