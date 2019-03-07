Honoka‘a Rodeo Arena to Reopen March 11

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen the Honoka‘a Rodeo Arena on March 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., following a blessing ceremony.

The public is invited to attend the reopening and blessing.

In an effort to alleviate the ponding of water inside the arena, Parks and Recreation staff removed all of the compacted dirt and material which was not draining properly and replaced it with drain rock and red cinder.

During recent heavy rains in the area, no standing water was present in the arena.

The red cinder base will assist in the mitigation of dust being released beyond the property lines of the facility.

Along with the enhancements inside of the arena, Parks and Recreation staff also made drainage

improvements in the parking and staging areas.

The department thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this facility upgrade.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.