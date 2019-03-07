Contest for 2019 Water Conservation Poster Announced

Entries to the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Water Supply (DWS) 2019 Water Conservation Poster Contest are due on Friday, March 22, 2019, in recognition of World Water Day. Keiki from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to submit their artistic interpretation of DWS’ motto: “Water, Our Most Precious Resource.”

Posters will be evaluated on their ability to convey the contest theme (focusing on fresh drinking water), visual effectiveness (artistic attributes), and originality. Students are asked to creatively illustrate why drinking water resources need to be valued, protected and conserved, as well as how water conservation practices can be incorporated into their daily lives.

The entry form, complete contest rules, and additional information are available online at www.hawaiidws.org, or can be obtained by contacting DWS at (808) 961-8050 or by email at dws@hawaiidws.org.

Prizes will be awarded and winning entries will be showcased. The poster contest aims to increase awareness and encourage the wise and efficient use of our most precious resource—fresh drinking water.