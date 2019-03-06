BJ Penn Returning to Cage at UFC 237

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion BJ Penn will return to the cage at UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he will take on a fellow veteran in Clay Guida according to MMA Fighting.

Many fight fans had speculated that Penn would retire after his last fight, which was his sixth fight in a row that he had lost against opponents. Penn is 16-13-2 in his professional career.

Guida owns an overall record of 34-18 and last fought in June of 2018, when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira.