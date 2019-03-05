WORKSHOP: Social Media ‘StrADegy’

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop entitled Social Media “StrADegy” on Wednesday, March 13, from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m. (Registration 8:45 a.m.), at Hale Iako in Suite 208, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive, Kailua-Kona, on the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Even though most businesses have a presence online, many don’t understand how to generate meaningful revenue through strategic online marketing campaigns. Digital marketing and eCommerce expert Toccara Chrisman will be teaching the 10 key components to running a successful social media marketing campaign. Learn why 95% of business owners fail at social media marketing and how you can avoid making the same mistakes at this important training.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online, click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive