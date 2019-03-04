WORKSHOP: Stained Glass Basics 2

Volcano Art Center is offering another stained glass basics workshop. In this new workshop, you will create your own customized stained glass light catcher and learn the practical aspects of pattern making. “Stained Glass Basics II” taught by Claudia McCall, will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays, March 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon.

McCall will provide several patterns from which to choose, though students are welcome to bring their own ideas. The first day of class will be spent pattern making and choosing a pattern for the class projects. Participants will complete this four-session workshop with a finished stained glass project, and the knowledge and experience of the basic skills involved to continue working with stained glass.

The class fee is $100, or $90 for Volcano Art Center (VAC) members plus a $30 supply fee. Anyone with prior copper foil stained glass experience is welcome to enroll.

Attendees are asked to wear long pants, snug fitting gloves, covered shoes and safety glasses. Bring a glass cutter and soldering iron if you have them. Advance registration is required and this workshop will be limited to six adults. To register, call Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or go online.

McCall started working in stained glass in 2006, when a friend gifted her with a piece. She loved the way the sunlight played through the different types of glass, and wanted to explore the possibilities of interpreting the natural world, and interest spurred by her mother’s love of art and her grandmother’s love of birding. Her goal is to interpret Hawai‘i’s unique environment through the stylized lens of stained glass.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts.