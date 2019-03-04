Public Hearings Postponed on Electric Rate Increase Application

The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has postponed public hearings regarding Hawaii Electric Light’s request for general rate increases and revised rate schedules and rules.

Hearings will be held in Kona and Hilo on the following revised dates:

Thursday, April 11, 2019, 5 p.m.

West Hawai‘i Civic Center

County Council Chambers

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Friday, April 12, 2019, 5 p.m.

Aupuni Center

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1, Hilo

Hawai‘i Electric Light is seeking a 3.38% increase in revenues, or $13.4 million over revenues at current effective rates. Any increase would likely not take effect until late 2019.