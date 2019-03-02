Creative Entrepreneurs Sought for Film, TV, Web Projects

The 2019 Creative Lab Hawai‘i (CLH) Immersive Programs designed for screenwriters, motion picture makers and web-series developers are now accepting applications.

To be eligible to apply, applicants must attend a one-hour information session with knowledgable industry speakers before the application deadline of Sunday, March 31.

Information sessions are offered both in-person across the state as well as online (scroll to the bottom for other islands).

Hawai‘i Island

Location: Palace Theater, Hilo

Time: Tuesday, March 5, 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Charles Brotman, Amy Bircher, GB Hajim

RSVP here >>

Online Sessions

Time: Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. HST until the end of March 2019.

RSVP for an online session here >>

CLH programs are tailored to meet the needs of admitted entrepreneurs by matching them with appropriate mentors according to their talents and projects. Previous mentors in the program have included: Bernie Su, two-time Primetime Emmy Award winning, multi-platform series creator of Artificial, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, and Emma Approved; Bobby Moresco, Oscar-winning writer and producer of Crash and Million Dollar Baby; Jesse Nickson-Lopez, writer of Stranger Things and Narcos: Mexico; and Pamela Ribon, writer of Moana, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Supporting partners and mentors for CLH come from the Writers Guild of America, West, Producers Guild of America, Independent Features Project, International Game Developers Association, Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Screen Actors Guild and SAG Indie.

“Creative Lab Hawai‘i offers invaluable opportunities for entrepreneurs to hone their craft while forming meaningful connections to the entertainment industry—positioning them to better monetize their work and further contribute to our creative economy,” said Georja Skinner, founder of CLH. “Our programs are unique in that they provide progressive mentoring to equip participants with the tools necessary to enter the year-long accelerated program.”

“All of our programs are designed to empower Hawai‘i’s creative talent with the right connections and skills, transforming ideas into products and creative content that can thrive in the marketplace,” said Michael Palmieri, executive director of CLH. “We’re especially grateful to the industry leaders who donate their time and talents to mentor these amazing emerging storytellers.”

CLH has already resulted in many successful projects in the entertainment industry including six television series that have been optioned, several award-winning web-series, three produced feature films and two additional features currently in pre-production.

Writer, director and producer Brian Kohne is a CLH participant whose motion picture Kuleana garnered acclaim at prestigious film festivals. The film was recently licensed internationally under the title Maui and is reaching audiences around the world. Once a participant in the Writers Immersive program, Kohne has now come full circle and returned as a mentor in the Producers Immersive of CLH.

“Being connected to other high-level creatives statewide who are investing in their craft, along with mentors helping you to elevate projects both on paper and in the business world, is a game changer,” said Kohne. “After years of being away from Maui thinking I couldn’t return home and still pursue my career as a filmmaker, it took a program like Creative Lab Hawai‘i to make me see that I could indeed stay in Hawai‘i, make a living at my work, contribute to the local economy and be a part of this vibrant community.”

Details on the programs are as follows:

CLH Web-Series Immersive (June 3 to 7, 2019: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

This popular Web-Series Immersive caters to creative entrepreneurs interested in producing narrative fiction short-form stories whose first distribution window is the web, including channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch. Participants receive extensive guidance to develop storylines and create a one-year plan to realize their projects. The program consists of an immersive week, followed by a 12-month coaching program.

CLH Writers Immersive (June 10 to 14, 2019: Kauai Marriott Resort & Beach Club)

The CLH Writers Immersive is designed for screenwriters writing half-hour television shows, one-hour television shows, limited series and motion pictures under $2 million. Like the Web-Series Immersive, the Writers Immersive supports participants with storyline development and project management. The program consists of an immersive week, followed by a 12-month coaching program.

CLH Motion Picture Producers Immersive (June 17 to 21, 2019: Kauai Marriott Resort & Beach Club)

This Immersive targets producers of motion pictures with a budget under $2 million. The program consists of an immersive week, followed by a 12-month coaching program.

For more information and to apply, visit www.creativelab.hawaii.gov/apply.

Off-Island Information Sessions

O‘ahu (Hawai‘i Foreign-Trade Zone No. 9)

Monday, March 4, 2019 – 6 to 7 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Jeff Orig, Stacy Fukuhara-Barclay, Sean Verhaagen

RSVP HERE

Kauai (Kauai Community College)

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 – 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Serge Marcil, Nadya Wynd

RSVP HERE

Maui (Akaku Television)

Thursday, March 7, 2018 – 5 to 6 p.m.

Speakers: Georja Skinner, Michael Andres Palmieri, Brian Kohne, Spencer Hyde, Jonathan Melikidse

RSVP HERE