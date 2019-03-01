County Hosting St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Class

Interested in making cookies for St. Patrick’s Day? The County of Hawaiʻi, Recreation program is holding a free program for children aged 6 to 12 at Hale Halawai on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m.

The county will assist in decorating cookies fit for a leprechaun.

Registration for this free class runs March 4 through 8, by calling (808) 327- 3565 or emailing Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.

For more information regarding this event email Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.