Obituary Notices: Week of Feb. 24, 2019

John Aguiar

May 25, 1921 – February 10, 2019

Services will be held on Feb. 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hilo. Visitation at 8 a.m., Service at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Homelani Memorial Park Cemetery. He is survived by his hānai daughter/niece Carleen “Haunani” Medeiros of Hilo; Brother, Henry Aguiar of Hilo; and Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Sue Littlejohn

October 23, 1927 – February 5, 2019

Allen Vincent

July 10, 1933 – January 24, 2019

Allen Archie Vincent, 85, of Waikoloa, passed away Jan. 24, 2019 in Hilo. He was born and raised on the island of Oʻahu, served in the Korean War, worked in construction and auto body, and retired in 2011 from the Engineering department at Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 35 years, Kathryn Kitty Vincent, who passed away in 1988, and his son, Gary Vincent, who passed away in 2016.

He is survived by spouse Martha (married in 1990); daughters Terryanne (Daniel) Ireland of Waikoloa; Cindy (Peter) Madix of Walla Walla, Washington; son Casey Anderson of Waikoloa; brothers Frank Vincent of Honolulu; Herman (Sharon) Vincent of Washington; Victor (Cindy) Vincent of Idaho; sisters Betty (Phil) Stephan of Idaho; Bernadette Vincent of Idaho; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Waikoloa.

Clifford Pascual

December 2, 1955 – January 24, 2019

Aileen Damaso

March 1, 1937 – February 17, 2019

Aileen Elena Damaso, 81 of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi had peacefully passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 under the care of Hale Makua Wailuku. She was born on March 1st, 1937 in Puunene to the late Faustino & Concordia Racamara. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary from 9:30 a.m. with prayer service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial is to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

Aileen will continue to live in the hearts of her sons, Cesario (Nadine) Cabreros, Adrien Cabreros; daughters, Adelina Cabreros, Stella (LM) Akers; brothers, Charlie (Elizabeth) Racamara, Jerry (Clair) Racamara, Joe Racamara; sisters, Beatrice (Prudencio-deceased) Rivera, Janice (Boni) Fillazar, Priscilla (James Jr. – deceased) Ah Yen, Deborah (Walter) Medeiros; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gil Damaso; son, Reynaldo (Priscilla) Cabreros; sister, Evelyn Carino; brothers, Clifford Racamara, Bryant Racamara and Glenn Racamara.

The family of Aileen would like to express a heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Hale Makua in Wailuku & Hospice Maui for their passionate care during her time there.

Kanoa Taylor

September 17, 1974 – January 25, 2019

Kanoa was a Captain by trade, but time on the ocean was also his passion. Kanoa was incredibly skilled and felt lucky and blessed to do the work that he loved. He started working on boats as a young teenager at Ma’alaea Harbor aboard the Maka Kai, and later, the Prince Kūhiō. He then worked for The Four Seasons Resort until he moved to Seattle to continue his maritime career where he was able to acquire his unlimited tonnage license which allowed him to work on ferries in the Seattle area, as well as cruises that took him to Alaska and Mexico mostly under the Hornblower Co.

When the Superferry started up in Hawaiʻi, Kanoa was able to return home to the islands. After the closing of the Superferry, Kanoa helped manage the Kaheawa Wind Farm at Ma’alaea, and then the Auwahi Wind Farm at the Ulupalakua Ranch. Kanoa returned to the water with HMS Global Maritime which led him to the ferries of Manhattan to Governors Island in New York, and then Philadelphia to the Delaware ferry. His last time on the water was on the American Empress along the Columbia and Snake River between Idaho and Oregon.

Kanoa was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in Aug. of 2016 and the disease progressed very quickly. He was able to receive a double lung transplant on March 17 of 2017 at Stanford Healthcare. Kanoa had multiple complications, and was hospitalized many times, but we are incredibly thankful to his donor as we had an additional two years of life with him. The care that Kanoa received from Stanford, as well as the John Muir Hospital was nothing short of amazing. All of the medical Doctors, Nurses, social workers, respiratory therapist, physical therapist, occupational therapist allowed us to have this time with Kanoa. The kindness and diligence of his doctor on Maui, Dr. Maxi West who facilitated the hospitalization and then arrangement of Kanoa being medevaced to Stanford was miraculous.

Kanoa was predeceased by his father, Ward Taylor. He is survived by his mother, Christine Taylor and his Wife, Marguerite ‘Margo’ Young; daughter ShayeLeigh Clemente, stepdaughters Ka’iulani Kamau and Kamele Kamau. Brothers Miles (Lori) Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Gavin (Nicki) Taylor and sister Shokai (Rich) Tyler. Sister-in-law Isla (Donald) Young-Nakooka. Many nieces, nephews and a grand-niece and 2 grand-nephews. Kanoa was a very kind hearted man with the biggest smile, big hugs, and did not want for much. He has left us too soon. He will be so missed by many family and friends.