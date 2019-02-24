February 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 24, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 24, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 24, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNW 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com