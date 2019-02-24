February 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT