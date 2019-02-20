Video Shows New Roads Being Built on Lava Fields

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight he took of the East Rift Zone with Paradise Helicopters on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.

Kalber stated:

A month ago, a new road was been completed from the “Y” on Highway 132 across the new lava channel to the PGV Geothermal Plant. Now, some property/homeowners in and near the flow field have begun bulldozing their own access roads.

Vents along the line of fissures in and near Leilani Estates are still lightly steaming today, but emissions are still a levels below the start of the eruption in 1983, and there is no active lava anywhere. It is now nearly seven months since the eruption went into a pause—or lull, as scientists called it.

She [Pele] has shown no signs of reactivation, almost no seismic and scientists say is unlikely to resume eruptive activity in Leilani at this time.

For all intents and purposes, the eruption is over.

Pele created dozens of black sand beaches along the four miles of coastline between Kapoho Bay and MacKenzie Beach Park. The areas around the flows continue to green up nicely, except for the foliage that was completely burned or killed by volcanic gases.