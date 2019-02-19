AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kim Discusses His Vision for Maunakea on Nā Leo TV

By Big Island Now
February 19, 2019, 12:21 PM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 12:21 PM)
×

Hawai‘i County Mayor recently sat down with Nā Leo TV to discuss his vision for Maunakea on the show Aupuni Connections. These shows will be available on the following dates as well as on demand from Nā Leo’s streaming service at Nā Leo TV.

Channel 53

  • Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 24, at 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 2, at 9 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 54

  • Thursday, Feb. 21, at 11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 25, at 9 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 3:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 1, at 7 a.m.
  • Sunday, March 3, at 5 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments