Man Fatally Shot at State Capitol After Struggle

Honolulu Police say that a 28-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the state Capitol on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, around 8:20 p.m., was “physically combative” with a sheriff’s deputy despite being warned numerous times.

Officials said a sheriff’s deputy was doing routine patrols when he noticed a man with a bottle of alcohol.

According to Hawai‘i News Now, “Police said the man became combative, then the situation escalated and a struggle ensued. That’s when the deputy opened fire.”

KITV reported that “Sheriffs performed CPR until Honolulu Emergency Medical Service Officials arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.”

KHON2 reported “The deputy was identified as a man in his 30s.”

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.