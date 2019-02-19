AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Man Fatally Shot at State Capitol After Struggle

By Big Island Now
February 19, 2019, 1:09 PM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 2:23 PM)
×

Honolulu Police say that a 28-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at the state Capitol on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, around 8:20 p.m., was “physically combative” with a sheriff’s deputy despite being warned numerous times.

Officials said a sheriff’s deputy was doing routine patrols when he noticed a man with a bottle of alcohol.

According to Hawai‘i News Now, “Police said the man became combative, then the situation escalated and a struggle ensued. That’s when the deputy opened fire.”

KITV reported that “Sheriffs performed CPR until Honolulu Emergency Medical Service Officials arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.”

KHON2 reported  “The deputy was identified as a man in his 30s.”

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments