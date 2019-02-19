Pāhoa Man Charged With Multiple Financial Crimes

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that detectives have charged a 24-year-old Pāhoa man with multiple financial crimes following his arrest earlier last week.

After conferring with prosecutors on Friday morning Feb. 15, 2019, police charged Tre Avilla-Alconcel for one count of second degree forgery, two counts of third degree forgery, one count of third degree identity theft, thirty counts of unauthorized possession of confidential information, twenty-five counts of credit card theft, one count of third degree attempted theft, two counts of third degree promoting a dangerous drug, and two counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Total bail for Avilla-Alconcel was set at $121,000.

Avilla-Alconcel remains in the police cellblock and will make his initial court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 19.

On Wednesday, Feb. 13, police responded to a business on Kanoelehua Avenue after receiving a report of a female attempting to cash a stolen check. The female was taken into custody and officers arrested Avilla-Alconcel a short time later after he was identified as an accomplice.

Detectives were able to recover several stolen credit cards following a search of Avilla-Alconcel’s vehicle during the execution of a search warrant.

The 25-year-old Hilo female was questioned and released pending investigation.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.