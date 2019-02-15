HFS FCU Scholarship Applications Due Feb. 28

HFS Federal Credit Union is still accepting applications for its 2019 Scholarship Program. HFS FCU will be awarding seven $2,500 scholarships for a total of $17,500 to graduating Big Island High School Seniors who meet eligibility requirements.

Completed applications with supporting documents must be turned in to the credit union or postmarked no later than Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

The scholarship program was created as a means to support Big Island students who work hard in

school and volunteer in their communities achieving their goals of higher education.

Previous recipients have gone on to study in fields such as education, law, medicine, art, automotive mechanics and more.

Devynie, a 2018 scholarship recipient, shared her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner. “My overall plan is to become a nurse practitioner that specializes in dermatology… another possible plan is to become a dermatologist. I hope that with my college experience I will acquire the knowledge needed to help my community with their health and complexion so that they feel happy to be in their own skin.”

Student members of HFS pursuing further education at a full-time accredited two- or four-year vocational-technical school, college or university are eligible to apply.

Recipients will be selected based on a variety of criteria, including academic performance, achievements and community service.

For a complete list of requirements and to apply, students may download the application, pick one up at any HFS FCU branch location islandwide or inquire with their high school counselors.