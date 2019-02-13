Workshops to Reduce Wildfire Hazards Planned

Wildfires are becoming a widespread threat throughout Hawai‘i. Last week, a brush fire burned near the 35 mile marker of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road.

In an effort to more strategically and proactively plan vegetation management for the purpose of reducing fire risk, the nonprofit organization Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO) will be hosting a series of Vegetative Fuels Management Collaborative Action Planning Workshops on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island beginning Feb. 19.

The workshops will bring together a coalition of professionals dealing with wildfire threats and impacts for a facilitated conversation about next-step hazard reduction priorities and projects.

During the workshop, participants will:

Check out the results of recent efforts to map current management of hazardous vegetative fuels

Identify and discuss shared regional fuels management priorities and projects to mitigate the risk of wildfire across our island landscapes.

HWMO hopes to enhance project coordination between organizations and make use of funding opportunities toward optimal wildfire protection as a result of these workshops and the broader statewide project. Over 80 registered attendees statewide representing various agencies, organizations, and community groups in the fields of land and resource management, fire and emergency response, planning, agricultural operations, and utilities will participate in the workshops. Mayor Harry Kim will be giving a brief introduction at the Hilo workshop on Feb. 22.

Workshops:

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

Date: Feb. 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Hawai‘i Innovation Center, 117 Keawe Street, Hilo

Date: Feb. 26, 2019

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: Kailapa Community Pavilion, South end of Kailapa Street, Kawaihae

O‘AHU

Date: Feb. 19, 2019

Time: 2 to 5 p.m.

Location: Mililani District Park Main Hall, 94-1150 Lanikuhana Ave., Mililani

KAUA‘I

Date: Feb. 21, 2019

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Location: War Memorial Convention Hall, 4191 Hardy Street, Līhue

Notes: A workshop was held on Maui in September 2018. A workshop on Moloka‘i is currently being planned for March or April.