HPD Follows New Leads for Unsolved 1997 Homicide

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject who may have information regarding an unsolved homicide.

Detectives continue to follow up newly developed leads in the murder of 27-year-old Sean Burgado, whose body was found in his residence on Mala‘ai Road in upper Waiākea Uka on May 21, 1997.

Detectives recently received information about a male who may have been seen near a residence on Mala‘ai Road sometime in the latter part of May 1997 and who may have been accompanied by two other unidentified individuals.

The drawing above was prepared by a forensic artist and reportedly depicts the likeness of an individual as he appeared in 1997.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the male in the composite sketch to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at (808) 961-2380 or Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.