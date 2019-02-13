AD
February 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 13, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Well overhead high NNE ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee high NE ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

