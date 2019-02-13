February 13, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNE ground swell with occasional double overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

