AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Spot the International Space Station

By Big Island Now
February 12, 2019, 12:52 PM HST (Updated February 12, 2019, 12:52 PM)
×

Hawai‘i residents can spot the International Space Station tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, (depending on clouds). It will be visible beginning at 7:05 p.m.

The International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour. PC: NASA.

The International Space Station will be visible for approximately six minutes at a maximum height of 52 degrees.

The space station will appear 10 degrees above the northwest part of the sky and disappear 11 degrees above the south southeast part of the sky.

View a livestream from the space station here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 9 )
View Comments