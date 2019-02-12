Rep. Gabbard Sponsors Kaha Ki‘i Congressional Art Competition

Each spring, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard sponsors the Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition, as part of a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in Hawaiʻi’s 2nd Congressional District (grades 9-12). The winning artwork is displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with winning artwork from all participating districts around the country, and is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page. The second-place artwork is displayed for one year in Congresswoman Gabbard’s Washington DC office, and third-place in Congresswoman Gabbard’s Hawaiʻi District Office.

The deadline to submit an entry to the 2019 Kaha Kiʻi Congressional Art Competition is Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 6 p.m.

DATES & DEADLINES:

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, by 6 p.m. : Digital Art Submission Deadline Digital files of 2D artwork must be submitted via this new google form : 2019 Art Competition Submission Form. Only one artwork per student allowed (for Congressional) Enter all information carefully so they have the correct names on exhibit labels, certificates, and awards.

Saturday, March 9, 2019: Judging / Selection of semi-finalists (teachers will be notified of the selections shortly thereafter).

(teachers will be notified of the selections shortly thereafter). Saturday, April 20, 2019: Artwork delivery / Exhibit installation at Hawai‘i State Capitol: O‘AHU SCHOOLS: Drop artwork on April 20th between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. at the Hawai‘i State Capitol (basement level). Or drop at Congresswoman Gabbard’s District Office before Friday, April 19 at Prince Kūhiō Federal Bldg, 300 Ala Moana Blvd, Room 5-104, Honolulu (ID required for security access). Hours: 8 a.m to 5 p.m. NEIGHBOR ISLAND SCHOOLS: Request prepaid shipping label by Friday, April 12, 2019 by emailing Anya at Anya.Anthony@mail.house.gov. Email must include: Name of School Ship From / Return address Teacher Contact info (name, phone, email) Weight (lb) Dimensions (L x W x H) Description (# of pieces inside; if congressional or YAM)

Monday, April 22 to Saturday, May 11, 2019: Art Exhibition at Hawai‘i State Capitol (basement level)

at Hawai‘i State Capitol (basement level) Saturday, May 11, 2019 (10 a.m. to noon): Awards Ceremony (Hawai‘i State Capitol Auditorium – basement level)

2019 RULES & GUIDELINES

Forms:

All entries must meet the following criteria:

Be two-dimensional

Be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches thick when matted/framed

than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches thick when matted/framed Weigh no more than 15 pounds (when matted/framed)

Be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. NOTE: All entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted.

in concept, design, and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Work entered must be in the original medium, that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing.

Acceptable Mediums for the two-dimensional (2D) artwork:

Paintings – oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings – colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (it is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed)

Prints – lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media – use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Collages (must be two dimensional).

Computer-generated art

Photographs

How to submit an entry:

The deadline to submit an entry to the 2019 Kaha Ki‘i Congressional Art Competition is Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 by 6 p.m . Submit the entry in digital format using the new google form above, and following the digital image file specifications below.

Digital Image File Specifications:

JPG Files : JPG files should be captured by a high-resolution camera.

: JPG files should be captured by a high-resolution camera. Image Size : Each JPG file must be at least 1500 by 2100 pixels

: Each JPG file must be at least 1500 by 2100 pixels Image Quality : 300 dpi

: 300 dpi File Size : Each JPG file should be at least 1 megabyte but no greater than 10 megabytes.

: Each JPG file should be at least 1 megabyte but no greater than 10 megabytes. Save File as : CON_Grade_School_Student Last Name_First Name_Media_Title.jpg

For questions on the Kaha Ki’i Congressional Art Competition, contact Anya at anya.anthony@mail.house.gov or call (808) 541-1986.