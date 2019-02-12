Gov. Ige Extends Statewide Emergency Proclamation for Homelessness

Gov. David Ige issued a supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness, a Feb. 12, 2019, press release from the governor’s office revealed.

The emergency proclamation aims to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness. The proclamation also expands shelter capacity and access to services, especially for unsheltered individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supplementary emergency proclamation continues until April 13, 2019, unless it is terminated by a separate proclamation.