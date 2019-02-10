Almost 2000 Graduating Seniors are Eligible for New Scholarship

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is offering a new $200 scholarship for 2019 public high school graduates who earned UH credits while in high school. The “Momentum Scholarship” supports this year’s high school graduates as they continue their progress toward their college degree at one of UH’s seven community colleges.

“Almost 2,000 public high school seniors will be graduating with UH college credit earned through Early College and Running Start programs,” said Tammi Chun, UH Community Colleges academic program director. “The Momentum Scholarship is being awarded to these graduating students to continue earning a UH college degree at one of UH’s seven community colleges.”

Momentum Scholarships are being offered to 2019 Hawai‘i public high school graduates who have earned UH credit and have registered for at least six credits at a UH Community College for the fall 2019 semester. Students must register for fall 2019 classes by May 31 to be awarded the scholarship.

“Early college students have demonstrated their ability to be successful in college, and we look forward to supporting them, after high school, in meeting their educational goals,” said John Morton, vice president for UH Community Colleges.

To learn more about this scholarship, go online.