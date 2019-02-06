Kona Brewing Company Celebrates 25 Years

Kona Brewing Company celebrates a 25-year Liquid Aloha legacy this year. Founded by father and son team Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa, the company broke ground on its original brewery and pub in Kailua-Kona in February 1994 with a focus on creating uniquely tropical brews that reflect the Hawaiian culture and spirit of Aloha. Kona Brewing Co. has remained steadfastly committed to its founders’ vision as it’s grown to become the #1 selling craft beer in Hawai‘i and expanded into all 50 states nationally and 30 countries worldwide.

This year, Kona Brewing Co. will commemorate its 25th anniversary milestone with a year-long celebration to share the spirit of aloha with more consumers than ever before. As part of the celebrations, Kona will expand on its MAKANA giving program to increase support with long-time local philanthropic partners in Hawai‘i and begin new partnerships with community organizations across the U.S. Additionally, Kona will open its brand new brewery just steps away from its current Hawai‘i Island location this year, increasing production 10-fold and making Kona one of the most sustainable breweries in the world. Finally, to mark its 25-year milestone, Kona will release a special Hibiscus Brut IPA, initially as an exclusive anniversary beer in Hawai‘i and then later on the U.S. mainland.

“Kona Brewing Co. has always been committed to family and our local community,” said Kona Brewing Co. Marketing Manager Eric Chang. “We were welcomed with open arms in Kona 25 years ago when we had nothing but a vision and a deep love for Hawai‘i and its people. Throughout our growth, giving back has always been the foundation of our business, and now, after 25 years, we are proud to expand on that legacy and share the spirit of aloha with more people than ever before.”

Kona Brewing Co.’s 25th anniversary celebrations include:

25 Years of Giving Back

Kona Brewing Co. supports hundreds of Hawai‘i-based causes each year and contributes over $120,000 annually to nonprofit organizations that work to protect the local culture and environment. As part of its silver anniversary celebrations this year, the company will make an additional $25,000 contribution to its long-time partner, Ke Kai Ala Foundation, a Hawai‘i-based charity that supports youth, the environment, and cultural programs on Hawai‘i Island.

The New Kona Brewery: Kona Brewing Co.’s largest undertaking, both in size and scale, is a new state-of-the-art 30,000 square-foot brewery, located just steps away from the original brewery in Kailua-Kona. Kona Brewing Co. invested more than $20 million to ensure it is one of the most efficient and sustainable breweries in the world. The new brewery will boost Kona’s production capacity to 100,000 barrels per year, while innovative water-saving technology and solar-plus-battery power will dramatically reduce the environmental impact of brewing beer on an Island with limited resources. When open, the new brewery will create additional employment opportunities and allow Kona Brewing Co. to begin expanding its current brewpub to serve more visitors.

Hibiscus Brut IPA: Kona Brewing Co. will launch a special Hibiscus Brut IPA to toast its silver anniversary—an 8.2% ABV dry IPA with hibiscus and hop-based hints of gooseberry and melon. The fruit-forward anniversary beer will be available in draught throughout Hawai‘i, beginning with Kona’s anniversary in February and will launch nationwide in September 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In making our anniversary brew, we wanted to create something as special and distinctive as our island home,” said Ryan McVeigh, innovation brewmaster at Kona Brewing Co. “With our Hibiscus Brut IPA we’ve accomplished just that. Gorgeous with a light rose hue, the brew is clean and dry with added Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc hops that complement the vinous character of the style. It’s the perfect beer to celebrate not only our anniversary, but any occasion!”

National Celebrations: Kona will be bringing its 25th anniversary celebrations to the mainland and reaching more consumers than ever this year, launching limited-edition gear, artwork and merchandise that reflect the brand’s commitment to the Aloha Spirit. Additionally, the company will launch its first-ever on-package sweepstakes program, giving fans an opportunity to win a chance to visit Kona’s home in Hawai‘i.

“Some of our greatest memories over the past 25 years have been when consumers, who may or may not have had the opportunity to visit Hawai‘i, are introduced to the aloha spirit through our beer,” said Chang. “Being able to share the spirit of Hawai‘i and remind more people of the countless reasons we love our home is why we continue to do what we do. We can’t wait for another 25 years of brewing Liquid Aloha and celebrating what matters most with our ever-expanding Ohana.”

To learn more about Kona Brewing Company, go online, follow @konabrewingco on Twitter and Instagram and check out youtube.com/konabrewingco.