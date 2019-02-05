February Hawaiian Cultural & After Dark in the Park Events

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, and stewardship programs during February 2019.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s online calendar of events, and look for program flyers posted after 9:30 a.m. on the bulletin board at Kīlauea Visitor Center.

The park is open 24 hours a day. Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

Chinese New Year Guided Hikes – in Mandarin! Chinese-speaking visitors are invited to join National Park Service Volunteer Janice Wei on an easy two-mile roundtrip guided hike of Ha‘akulamanu (Sulphur Banks) to the edge of Kīlauea Caldera at Akanikōlea (Steaming Bluff) to celebrate the Year of the Pig! The park is a popular destination for Chinese who travel for the annual Chinese New Year holiday. Note: people with respiratory or heart issues, infants, young children and pregnant women should avoid Sulphur Banks due to high levels of naturally occurring volcanic gas. Free (entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., Feb. 5 & 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to diverse native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (Feb. 7, 14, 21 & 28)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details: https://www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit/summit_stewardship.htm.

When: Feb. 2, 8, 15 & 23. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano.

Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up your free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk the day of the program. The program includes climbing stairs and entering a confined space. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Feb. 5, 12, 19, & 26 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at the Kīlauea Visitor Center

Climbing Waterfalls: Freshwater Fauna of the Pacific Islands. Learn about the unique underwater world of streams in Hawai‘i, Guam and American Sāmoa, and the amazing animals that call them home. These animals have special adaptations that allow them to live part of their life in the ocean and even climb 400-foot waterfalls! Join Anne Farahi of the National Park Service’s Inventory & Monitoring program to learn more about long-term monitoring of these important ecosystems. Free (park entrance fees may apply).

When: Tues., Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lau Hala Weaving Demonstration. Learn to weave lau hala with leaves (lau) from the ‘Aha Pūhala o Puna weaving club. Hawaiians have used the hala (pandanus) tree for centuries to create many useful and beautiful items. Come create and take home your own small piece of lau hala art. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Volcanoes at the Movies. Join volcanologists Cheryl Gansecki and Ken Hon from the University of Hawai‘i-Hilo as they examine (and possibly make fun of) the history of volcanoes portrayed in the movies. From The Last Days of Pompeii to Mount Doom and beyond, how realistic are cinematic volcanic eruptions? How likely is lava in Los Angeles, or New York? What is it with flaming rocks, anyway? And why do they explode? Come be entertained and learn a little more about both genuine and completely faked volcanic phenomena. Free (park entrance fees may apply).

When: Tues., Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hū (kukui nut top) Demonstration. Early Hawaiians devoted much of their time to games, amusements and relaxing. Top spinning was an absorbing activity for children and making hū (kukui nut top) was equally engaging. Join rangers and staff from Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association as they share their knowledge and love of this popular Hawaiian traditional art. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai