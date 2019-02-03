UPDATE: Emergency Water Restriction Cancelled

UPDATE 2.3.19 3:15 p.m.: Electrical power has been restored and DWS’ Makapala Well is now operational. The emergency water restriction notice for the Makapala area in North Kohala is cancelled.

ORIGINAL POST: Due to an electrical outage affecting the Department of Water Supply’s Makapala well, an emergency water restriction has been issued for the Makapala area in North Kohala on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at noon.

The following emergency water restrictions are in effect until power can be restored:

Customers should restrict water usage to health and safety needs only (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes only).

Irrigation activities should cease immediately.

Water is limited to what is currently in the tank; limit water usage.

A water tanker will be stationed at the bottom of Makapala Road for public use.

For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.