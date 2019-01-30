UH Improves Online Application for All Campuses

The University of Hawaiʻi will launch a completely revamped admissions application this year, making the college application process much more user-friendly for prospective students at all 10 of its campuses.

The new application interface will be available online for the seven UH community colleges beginning Feb. 4, 2019, for the summer and fall 2019 semesters, and to all 10 campuses beginning in July for the spring 2020 semester and onward.

“The new interface takes advantage of current technology to improve prospective students’ experience in applying to UH colleges,” said Hae Okimoto, interim associate vice president for student affairs.

In addition to meeting the American Disabilities Act accessibility standards, the improved online application features a user-friendly interface, enhanced web navigation and snapshot descriptions of the UH campuses and their programs. Applicants can access the application on their mobile devices and will have the option to receive email notifications about their application status.

This effort is expected to provide prospective students with an easier application process and clearer understanding of what is required.

Prospective UH community college students interested in applying can go to the UH Community College website, from Feb. 4.