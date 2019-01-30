Kona Village Resort to Reopen in 2022

The Kona Village Resort announced in March of 2011 that it would close indefinitely due to structural and property damage it sustained an earthquake-generated tsunami. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has reported it will open a new resort in 2022 after a complete renovation of the property.

Located on the Kona Coast of the Big Island of Hawai‘i, the iconic Hawaiian retreat that has laid dormant since 2011 will once again open its doors and welcome back ‘ohana (family) to the historic and culturally rich destination. Spanning 81 acres of stunning geologic landscape and richness, Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, will draw inspiration from the history of the site, local culture and natural elements to create a unique guest experience that complements the distinctive Hawaiian setting.

Conceptualized and developed by intrepid explorer Johnno Jackson in the early 1960’s, the original Kona Village Resort was best known for its free-standing, palm thatch roof hales and tranquil location. However, the history of the Kona Coast dates back long before it became a one-of-a-kind vacation destination. Inhabited nearly 1,000 years ago, the site was once home to migrating settlers from Polynesia. Navigators and sailors by nature, the village became a place of trade and commerce due to easy access by the coast. Memories of the destination’s renowned deep-sea fisherman are immortalized in the petroglyphs that can be found in and around the boundaries of Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort today.

“We are honored to bring Rosewood’s A Sense of Place philosophy to such a hallowed resort in the most stunning of destinations,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “Kona Village’s illustrious history and vibrant culture provide the perfect backdrop for Rosewood’s first property in the Hawaiian Islands. This is a defining development, not only for Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, but also for Hawai‘i, and we are grateful to Kennedy Wilson for allowing us to be a part of it.”

“We have a long history of investing in Hawai‘i and we are humbled to be the next steward of Kona Village,” said Bill McMorrow, chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson. “Rosewood Hotels & Resorts shares our vision for creating a resort that honors the history of the region. In coordination with our talented team of designers, architects, and now with Rosewood onboard, we are on track to deliver a world-class experience in a tremendously special location.”

Located less than 10 miles north of the Kona International Airport, Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, will debut 150 unique, standalone guest hales with locally-inspired décor, spectacular views and a privileged sense of seclusion. Spearheaded by Hawai‘i-raised architect, Greg Warner of Walker Warner Architects, each accommodation will offer a private lānai and outdoor shower.

An array of distinct dining venues, including the original resort’s beloved Shipwreck Bar and Talk Story Bar, will offer elevated yet relaxed food and beverage experiences. Guests will have access to new leisure facilities including Sense, A Rosewood Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, as well as multiple pools and tennis courts. A diverse outdoor recreational program will include ocean sports and activities designed to inform, inspire and excite travelers of all ages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consistent with Rosewood’s A Sense of Place guiding principle, Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort will embrace sustainability while working closely with the local community to respect, honor and perpetuate the rich cultural significance of Kona and the State of Hawai‘i. Devoted to preserving the heritage of the destination, the resort will feature a cultural center that will grant both locals and visitors access to extensive Hawaiian lineage, providing a link between the resort and its surroundings.

Walker Warner Architects, together with VITA Planning & Landscape Architecture, will incorporate sustainable practices and indigenous materials throughout the design of the resort. In keeping with Kona Village’s commitment to preserve its surrounding environment, the development team has engaged Re-use Hawai‘i, a local nonprofit, to deconstruct deteriorated buildings by hand and salvage up to 80% of the materials for reuse and recycling, minimizing the volume of landfill waste and the need to grow, harvest, produce and transport new material on island.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages 24 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 23 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand’s A Sense of Place philosophy to reflect the individual location’s history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world’s most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing.

For more information go online.