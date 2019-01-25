AD
Chef Battle Comes to Big Island

By Big Island Now
January 25, 2019, 12:36 PM HST (Updated January 25, 2019, 12:36 PM)
Chef Battle, a national cooking competition produced by Social Power Hour, will hold its inaugural Chef Battle Hawaii event on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar in Kailua-Kona from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chefs compete in a one-hour, timed competition to see who can make the best dish.

The judges and crowd will help decide who advances to the West Coast Regionals in California on Nov. 3 for a chance to move to the All-American Chef Battle in early 2020.

The Chefs

  • Brandon Yamasaki, lead line cook at Hula Hulas Kitchen & Bar
  • Scott Thompson, COO of Mehana Brewing-Hawaii Nui Brewing
  • Mikey D’Amato, chef and bartender at The Suitcase Barman
  • Deanna Delmar, independent chef

Attendees will receive free samples from each chef, thrilling and fun live entertainment, Mehana Brewing Company sponsored drink tickets, and a voting ballot to pick crowd’s favorite dish!

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Eventbrite.

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar is located at 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive.

