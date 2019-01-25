Chef Battle Comes to Big Island

Chef Battle, a national cooking competition produced by Social Power Hour, will hold its inaugural Chef Battle Hawaii event on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Gertrude’s Jazz Bar in Kailua-Kona from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chefs compete in a one-hour, timed competition to see who can make the best dish.

The judges and crowd will help decide who advances to the West Coast Regionals in California on Nov. 3 for a chance to move to the All-American Chef Battle in early 2020.

The Chefs

Brandon Yamasaki, lead line cook at Hula Hulas Kitchen & Bar

Scott Thompson, COO of Mehana Brewing-Hawaii Nui Brewing

Mikey D’Amato, chef and bartender at The Suitcase Barman

Deanna Delmar, independent chef

Attendees will receive free samples from each chef, thrilling and fun live entertainment, Mehana Brewing Company sponsored drink tickets, and a voting ballot to pick crowd’s favorite dish!

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Eventbrite.

Gertrude’s Jazz Bar is located at 75-5699 Ali‘i Drive.