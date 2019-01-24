Water Conservation Notice for Papa‘ikou Residents

The Department of Water Supply’s (DWS) Papa‘ikou Well is offline as of Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.

DWS personnel made adjustments to the water system to maintain water service to customers. However, DWS is requesting Papa‘ikou customers reduce daily water usage by 10% in order to maintain service to all. Listed are some ways to reach the 10% water conservation goal:

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not let water run unnecessarily. Turn the water off when you brush your teeth.

Do not fill up the bathtub; shower instead.

Turn the showerhead off when washing your hair and only use water to wet and rinse.

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.

Review and reduce frequency of irrigation schedule (if applicable) by adjusting timers

appropriately.

appropriately. All irrigation and agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum.

ADVERTISEMENT

DWS must still investigate and determine the causes of Papa‘ikou Well breakdown. Thus, the repair timeframe is undetermined at this time. The community’s cooperation and patience are appreciated.

For more information on water conservation, go online. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or dws@hawaiidws.org.