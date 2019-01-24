Aloha United Way: Families Affected by Shutdown Should Call 2-1-1

Today, Jan. 24, 2019 is the 34th day of the federal government shutdown. If there is no resolution, many federal employees, including those in Hawai‘i, will not receive their second paycheck tomorrow.

Aloha United Way (AUW) is holding a news conference today at 11:30 a.m. at AUW Headquarters to provide centralized information on assistance with food, utilities, rent and mortgage payments for individuals and families affected by the federal government shutdown.

AUW encourages people to call 2-1-1—a confidential, statewide, toll-free hotline—for information and assistance.

AUW is located at 200 N. Vineyard Boulevard, Ste. 700, in Honolulu.

Limited guest and street parking will be available.

An update will be published when it becomes available.

