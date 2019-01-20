Bill Drafted to Educate Visitors About Hawai‘i’s Wildlife & Laws

“Promise to Our Keiki” drafted a bill to educate those coming to Hawai‘i about the state’s endangered and endemic wildlife and the laws that pertain to them in respects to ocean conservation, respecting the ʻāina as well as cultural sites, and safety on land and the sea.

The proposal is being drafted into a bill and will be introduced by Rep. Saiki at the capitol this legislative session. This is a keiki-run initiative and the team has been working hard on since 2018. The bill currently proposes three things to be mandated by law:

Every incoming flight to Hawai‘i be required to play an educational PSA video that teaches about Hawai‘i’s endangered and endemic wildlife and laws pertaining to them.

Educational cards regarding these topics be placed in the seatbacks of all incoming flights

All visitors sign the “Promise to Our Keiki Pledge” with Hawai‘i’s declaration forms upon arrival to Hawai‘i.

