Rep. Gabbard Serves Meals to Those Impacted by Shutdown

I just helped José Andrés and World Central Kitchen serve meals to government workers, contractors, and their families who have been furloughed or working without pay for nearly a month. The Senate and President Trump must pass the House’s bipartisan legislation and end the shutdown now. Posted by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

VIDEO: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard helped serve meals to federal employees and their families impacted by the government shutdown on Jan. 17, 2019. Courtesy video

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) helped serve meals to federal employees and their families impacted by the government shutdown at the World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsforFeds pop-up kitchen on Jan. 16, 2019.

More than 800,000 federal employees in Hawai‘i and across the country have been furloughed or working without pay since the partial government shutdown began 26 days ago, Rep. Gabbard’s press release disclosed.

“Hundreds of thousands of federal employees across our country are scrambling to make ends meet as a result of this reckless, 26 day-long government shutdown,” Rep. Gabbard said. “Sen. McConnell and President Trump continue to put politics before their responsibilities to serve the American people, leaving our working people unable to pay medical bills, afford their rent and mortgage, and put food on the table for their children. Although our nation’s leaders have failed to step up, everyday Americans haven’t hesitated to take this charge, share their aloha and care for each other. We cannot allow our people to shoulder the government’s responsibility to function. Sen. McConnell and President Trump must pass the House’s bipartisan legislation and reopen the government now.”