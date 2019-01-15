Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park to Close for Repairs

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that

Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park will close from Jan. 22 to Feb. 7, 2019, for water line repairs.

The presence of large machinery and open trenches as department staff work to reroute the park’s water lines will make the beach park hazardous to visitors.

The department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.