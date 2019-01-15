January 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 22: The current northwest swell will bring surf close to warning levels this afternoon and tonight, with advisory level surf likely continuing through the day on Wednesday. A large, short period, north-northwest swell could bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Thursday night and Friday, then slowly fade through the weekend. Surf is expected to remain small on other shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NW long period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT