Gov. Ige Makes More Appointments

Gov. David Ige made several appointments and re-appointments on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, all subject to Senate confirmation:

Audrey Hidano is re-appointed to serve as deputy comptroller at the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS), a position she has held since April 2015. Prior to joining DAGS, Hidano served as deputy director at the Department of Transportation and the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Hidano is co-founder of Hidano Construction, Inc., where she served as secretary and treasurer. She was also co-owner of Rim-Pac, Inc. and a public affairs analyst at Hawaiian Telcom (formerly Verizon and GTE Hawaiian Tel).

“I am honored and thrilled to continue to serve,” said Hidano. “I look forward to working with Governor Ige and State Comptroller Curt Otaguro as we address the needs of our state, our employees and the people of Hawai‘i.”

Leonard Hoshijo is appointed to serve as deputy director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR). He has worked at DLIR since 2015 as deputy director and director.

Previously, Hoshijo worked as the education and political director for the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters. He was also housing representative, organizer, international representative and international vice president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU)

Hoshijo’s community work includes serving on the Labor Education Advisory Board, University of Hawai‘i Center for Labor Education and Research, director/officer for the Hawai‘i Labor Heritage Council, and Blood Bank of Hawai‘i trustee.

Robert Yu is appointed to serve as deputy director of the Department of Budget and Finance.

He is a certified public accountant who has spent the bulk of his career at O‘ahu Transit Services, Inc, as senior vice president and deputy manager, senior vice president of Finance and Administration and chief internal auditor. Yu also worked at Hawaiian Electrical Industries and is currently chief financial officer at Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation where he has worked since 2017.

Yu has also served in community leadership roles with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and the See Yup Society Hawai‘i.

“I look forward to joining the administration and working with the governor’s team,” said Yu. “There are many challenges that the state is facing, and I hope to contribute toward finding solutions and moving ahead.”