Volcano Art Center to Host Encaustic Painting Workshop

The Volcano Art Center will present a workshop on encaustic painting led by artist Mary Milelzcik on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Volcano Village.

Encaustic is a mixture of paint incorporating beeswax, damar resin and pigment. The blend is applied to a solid absorbent surface and can consist of multiple layers. Each successive layer can be enhanced through carving tools, pigments, photos and other materials.

The workshop will teach the basic techniques of encaustic painting and students will create their own works. A variety of tools and materials will be provided including photos, minerals and fibers. Students are encouraged to bring other items they would like to use.

The class fee is $55 for VAC members; $60 for non-members, plus a $25 supply fee. To register, call Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org. The workshop will be held at the Center’s Niaulani Campus located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

Mary Milelzcik is a mixed media artist and photographer who teaches experimental art and printmaking. Her work incorporates photography, pigments and other organic materials, and has been featured internationally.