Rep. Gabbard to Run for President in 2020

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said in remarks aired by CNN on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, that she will run for president in 2020.

“I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” Rep. Gabbard, 37, an Iraq War veteran as well as the first Hindu and first Samoan-American elected to the U.S. Congress, told CNN.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Dec. 31 announced she had formed an exploratory committee for a presidential run in what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field before the November 2020 presidential election.

“The issue of war and peace” would be the main focus of her campaign, Rep. Gabbard said.

Her office has not yet responded to a request for comment.