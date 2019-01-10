Rep. Gabbard Supports Bills to Lower Rising Cost of Prescriptions

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) supported legislation on Jan. 10, 2019, to lower the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs for the American people.

Americans pay the highest cost of prescription drugs in the world at an average of two to six times more than the rest of the world, Rep. Gabbard’s press release disclosed.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said: “No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for life-saving medication. But that’s exactly what’s happening to millions of Americans as a result of big pharma’s chokehold on Medicare. They’ve managed to buy access into Congress, barring the government from negotiating cheaper prices for consumers, so they can continue to price-gouge those trying to buy life-saving medication and rake in profits at the expense of the American people. Our legislation makes progress toward ensuring quality healthcare for all Americans.”

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act would allow the US Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate directly with pharmaceutical companies under Medicare Part D to secure affordable, lifesaving prescription drug medication for Americans. The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act would authorize the secretary to import safe, affordable medicine from Canada and other advanced countries. The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act would enforce price controls on prescription drugs by ensuring drug prices are lower than the median price in five major countries: Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan.

Congresswoman Gabbard has long called for healthcare for all and has supported legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs and provide quality, affordable healthcare coverage for all Americans. She has cosponsored legislation like Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act, the Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act, Medicare for All, and more. She also introduced the Opioid Crisis Accountability Act of 2018 (H.R. 5782) to hold drug companies and executives accountable for profiting from the opioid epidemic by: