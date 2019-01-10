HLPA Appoints 2019 Board of Directors

The Hawaii Lumber Products Association (HLPA) announced its 2019 Board of Directors on Jan. 10, 2019.

John Heideman, general manager Hawai‘i for Mendocino Forest Products, steps into the role of president.

HLPA 2018 Board of Directors

John Heideman, President

(Mendocino Forest Products, GM Hawaii Distribution Center)

Ipo Fukuda, Vice-President

(Sause Bros., Hawaii Account Executive)

Robert B. Kayser, Jr., Treasurer

(Gentry Builders, LLC, Vice President/Director of Construction)

Connie Smales, Secretary

(Plywood Hawaii, Inc., President)

Directors

Audrey M. Crimmins

(Rinell Wood Systems, Inc., President)

Keith Cuthbert

(Trus Joist by Weyerhaeuser, Western Sales Representative)

Ben Duquette

(Honolulu Wood Products, VP of Finance, Executive VP)

Adam Bauer

(HPM Building Supply, CFO)

Alternate: Mark Schwinn

(Campbell Branch HPM Building Supply, GM)

Scott Loomer, Past President

(Truss Systems Hawaii, Inc., President)

David Miyasaki, AIA

(Armstrong Design Group, Architect)

The Hawaii Lumber Products Association is comprised of professionals representing the development and construction industry as well as building material producers and service companies. They are committed to the education and promotion of lumber products as the best choice for home construction in Hawaii.

For more information, visit www.hawaiilumber.com.