First Hawaiian to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Hawaiian Inc., plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the company’s results on the same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (Noon Hawai‘i Time).

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID: 7513429.

A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available online. The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Hawai‘i Time) on Feb. 3, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID: 7513429.