Youth Foundation Offers Scholarships to Graduates

The Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation (HRYF), since its incorporation, through March 18, 2018, has awarded 1,750 scholarships with a total value of $6,488,313.

For 2018, 24 neighbor island students from public and private schools were chosen as recipients, as well as another 24 from the island of O‘ahu. The total awarded amount for the year was $250,000.

HRYF scholarships are open to all Hawai‘i high school seniors who will be attending an accredited four-year college locally or on the mainland United States, with each awarded scholarship being $5,000.

Every year, two outstanding student applicants are picked by HRYF to receive “in memorial” scholarships in the amount of $10,000 instead of the $5,000 HRYF scholarship.

Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation (HRYF), founded in 1976 by Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan, was created to help Hawai‘i’s high school graduates realize their potential. Sullivan had a strong desire to serve the community and held the position of Rotary District Governor in Hawai‘i during the 1976-1977 year.

The first “in memorial” scholarship is for Sullivan, which awards one outstanding student applicant with $10,000 to attend a four-year college on the mainland United States.

The other “in memorial” scholarship is for Sully’s wife, Joanna L. Sullivan, which awards a second outstanding student applicant with $10,000 to attend a local 4-year college.

Applications are currently open for the 2019 year, with a deadline to apply by Feb. 6, 2019. Each applicant must be sponsored by a local Rotary club. Criteria for selection are based on scholastic and academic achievement, personal involvement on campus, community activities, any employment experience and passion for continuing their education.

To find out more about the application process and HRYF, go online or call (808) 735-1073. Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. HRYF programs are financed by contributions from Rotarians and other community minded persons and foundations.