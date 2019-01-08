January 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 15: A long period north-northeast swell arriving tonight is expected to cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory threshold along east facing shores Wednesday. This swell will slowly subside Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, small to moderate northwest swells will persist through Friday. A large northwest swell arriving late Friday night may increase surf to the High Surf Warning criteria along north and west facing shores this weekend. This northwest swell will remain elevated early next week, so advisory level surf may persist next Monday and Tuesday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell for the morning. The surf builds from the NNW in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

