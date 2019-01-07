Old Hilo Jail to be Demolished

The Department of Public Safety reports that the old Hilo County Jail (built in the 1890’s) is set for demolition soon.

The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) will be holding a private ceremony soon for Public Safety Department and Department of Accounting and General Services representatives. Local law enforcement, lawmakers and judiciary representatives have also been invited to the ceremony to mark the end of an era.

The location of the old jail is 60 Punahele St. in Hilo.