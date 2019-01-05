HPA Hosts Admission Preview Day for Kindergarten & Middle School Applicants

Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) in Waimea will host its last Preview Day of the admission season for families with children entering kindergarten and middle school (grades 6 to 8) on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m.

This admission event is designed for parents to visit classrooms, meet HPA administrators, tour campus, and learn about the school’s philosophy on academic and social development.

Kindergarten

Witness the magic of our kindergarten class and have an opportunity to speak with faculty. Learn how HPA can spark a child’s sense of wonder and help them build a strong foundation for the love of learning.

Middle School (grades 6–8)

Join HPA for their Middle School Preview Day and learn about HPA’s hybrid approach to education that includes traditional academics and project-based learning while your child discovers their passion.

To attend one this event, register today, at www.hpa.edu/admissions/events. Kindergarten applicants must turn five years old by July 31, 2019, to enter kindergarten for the 2019-2020 academic year.

For more information, contact HPA’s Admission Office at (808) 881-4321.

About Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy

Founded in 1949, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (HPA) is an independent coeducational school providing a full range of opportunities for students from kindergarten through grade 12. Our boarding program admits students in grades nine through 12. The mission of Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy is to provide exceptional learning opportunities and a diverse community honoring the traditions of Hawai`i.