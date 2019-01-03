Hayashida Appointed as Insurance Commissioner

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Director Catherine P. Awakuni Colón has named Colin M. Hayashida as the insurance commissioner for the State of Hawai‘i. The appointment was effective Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

The Hawai‘i Insurance Division regulates the Hawai‘i insurance industry, issues licenses, examines the fiscal condition of Hawai‘i-based companies, reviews rate and policy filings, and investigates insurance related complaints. As head of the Insurance Division, Hayashida will oversee the insurance industry in the State of Hawai‘i, which writes $19.8 billion in premiums, and includes 1,551 insurance companies and over 73,000 insurance producers.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity and look forward to undertaking the important role of overseeing and supporting Hawai‘i’s insurance marketplace,” said Hayashida. “With ongoing federal healthcare reform and the impacts of natural disasters in the state, the insurance industry remains fluid with significant issues that we must monitor and navigate. The Insurance Division and its dedicated staff have consistently risen to the challenges before them, and it is my goal to maintain this level of commitment and service to Hawai‘i and its residents.”

Beginning in 2000, Hayashida has worked in various analytical capacities within the Insurance Division, and most recently served as the insurance rate and policy analysis manager since 2011. He assumes the commissioner position from Gordon Ito, who will return to the role of chief deputy insurance commissioner.