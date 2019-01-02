WORKSHOP: How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i

WORKSHOP: How to Start a Business in Hawai‘iJanuary 2, 2019, 3:29 PM HST (Updated January 2, 2019, 3:29 PM)
The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop, on “How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i” on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (registration 8:30), at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona at the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.
- Have you ever thought about owning your own business?
- Is entrepreneurship right for you?
- How do you get started?
All these questions and more will be answered at the workshop.
Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.
