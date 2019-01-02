WORKSHOP: How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i

The West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center will be offering a workshop, on “How to Start a Business in Hawai‘i” on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. (registration 8:30), at Hale Iako in Suite 119, 73-970 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona at the NELHA (OTEC) Campus.

Have you ever thought about owning your own business?

Is entrepreneurship right for you?

How do you get started?

All these questions and more will be answered at the workshop.

Registration is $20 and space is limited. Register online click on the Events/Workshops link on the homepage, or call (808) 333-5000 for more information.

The Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network is dedicated to driving the economic sustainability of Hawai‘i by assisting businesses to form, grow and thrive