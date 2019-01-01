January 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH WEST AND EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday January 08: A moderate northwest swell will build this afternoon and peak just above advisory levels tonight through Thursday. The northwest swell will begin to decrease Thursday night and will be followed by a smaller reinforcing northwest swell late Friday into Saturday. Persistent moderate to strong trades will result in elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week, with advisory level surf expected. The wind swell will be on the downward trend over the weekend as trades begin to ease.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This builds to chest to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

